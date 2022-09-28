Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 1,934 Shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,934 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,739,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 443,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,028,000 after purchasing an additional 42,761 shares in the last quarter. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VTC opened at $71.96 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $71.93 and a twelve month high of $92.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.55.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.202 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.