Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 27,037 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 115,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 27,037 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $2,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cameco by 107.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in Cameco by 13.7% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Cameco by 15.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 127,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after buying an additional 16,941 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the first quarter worth about $963,000. Finally, Trek Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the first quarter worth about $4,620,000. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CCJ shares. StockNews.com lowered Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cameco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.88.

Cameco Stock Up 5.2 %

CCJ stock opened at $26.42 on Wednesday. Cameco Co. has a twelve month low of $18.03 and a twelve month high of $32.49. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 220.19 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. Cameco had a return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $437.25 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

