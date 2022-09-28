Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 29,719 Shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 165,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,719 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF were worth $2,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 3,422.9% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 51,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 50,214 shares during the period. Glaxis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the first quarter worth $655,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the first quarter worth $628,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the first quarter worth $3,055,000.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EWS opened at $17.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.91. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a 12 month low of $17.04 and a 12 month high of $24.52.

About iShares MSCI Singapore ETF

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

