Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 824 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,877,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 58.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at about $298,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,600.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens initiated coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,900.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,000.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,975.00 to $1,825.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,832.46.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,539.00 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,196.28 and a 1 year high of $1,895.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,608.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,478.83.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.03 by $0.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 35.14% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 32.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 1,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,533.44, for a total value of $2,508,707.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,062,827.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,503.96, for a total value of $2,304,066.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,795,691.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 1,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,533.44, for a total value of $2,508,707.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,062,827.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,825 shares of company stock valued at $15,603,167. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

