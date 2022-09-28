Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC Purchases 17,962 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,874.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,920 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,962 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 2.2% of Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 177,679 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $579,225,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the period. LRT Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $939,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,017,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,555,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,422,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $114.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.51. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $101.26 and a one year high of $188.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at $14,741,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,628 shares of company stock valued at $9,802,599. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $163.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.61.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Articles

