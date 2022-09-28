PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBMGet Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 26,001 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 911,911 shares.The stock last traded at $16.25 and had previously closed at $16.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of PubMatic to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp cut shares of PubMatic to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of PubMatic from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PubMatic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.75.

PubMatic Stock Up 3.5 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $849.70 million, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.66.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBMGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $63.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.64 million. PubMatic had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 19.13%. PubMatic’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PubMatic news, insider Mukul Kumar sold 8,300 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $129,646.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,760.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other PubMatic news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 5,865 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $89,617.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,068.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mukul Kumar sold 8,300 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $129,646.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,760.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 227,823 shares of company stock valued at $4,505,945 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of PubMatic

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PUBM. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of PubMatic by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 60,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 21,664 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of PubMatic by 527.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 202,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,881,000 after purchasing an additional 169,909 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter valued at $418,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. 42.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

