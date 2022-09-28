PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 26,001 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 911,911 shares.The stock last traded at $16.25 and had previously closed at $16.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of PubMatic to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp cut shares of PubMatic to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of PubMatic from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PubMatic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.75.

PubMatic Stock Up 3.5 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $849.70 million, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $63.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.64 million. PubMatic had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 19.13%. PubMatic’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PubMatic news, insider Mukul Kumar sold 8,300 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $129,646.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,760.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other PubMatic news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 5,865 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $89,617.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,068.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mukul Kumar sold 8,300 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $129,646.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,760.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 227,823 shares of company stock valued at $4,505,945 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of PubMatic

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PUBM. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of PubMatic by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 60,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 21,664 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of PubMatic by 527.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 202,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,881,000 after purchasing an additional 169,909 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter valued at $418,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. 42.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

