Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 1,753 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GXO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,503,000 after purchasing an additional 37,884 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in GXO Logistics by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,099,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,876,000 after acquiring an additional 126,221 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in GXO Logistics by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 410,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,284,000 after acquiring an additional 62,464 shares during the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at GXO Logistics

In other GXO Logistics news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,167,500 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total value of $249,848,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,300,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,888,893.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Price Performance

GXO stock opened at $35.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.67 and a 12-month high of $105.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.53.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 12.25%. On average, analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GXO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $83.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $91.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.65.

GXO Logistics Profile

(Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

Further Reading

