Raymond James Trust N.A. Decreases Position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,859 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the first quarter worth approximately $369,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 45.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 133,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,999,000 after purchasing an additional 41,511 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 1.0% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 851,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,938,000 after purchasing an additional 8,123 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 123.8% in the second quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 12,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 4.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 5.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EQNR opened at $33.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $107.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.98. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $24.17 and a 12 month high of $42.53.

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $36.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.49 billion. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 43.24%. Equities research analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 11.51%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Equinor ASA from 314.00 to 354.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Equinor ASA from 287.00 to 304.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Equinor ASA from 350.00 to 380.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.00.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

