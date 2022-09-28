Raymond James Trust N.A. Decreases Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 929 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter worth $42,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FDS opened at $391.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $431.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $409.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $345.92 and a 12 month high of $495.39.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $499.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.95 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 42.27% and a net margin of 21.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $961,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,545.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 335 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.55, for a total transaction of $134,519.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,572.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total value of $961,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,533,545.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,335 shares of company stock worth $2,158,169 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FDS. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $550.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $418.38.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

