Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 220 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGK. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 335,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,914,000 after purchasing an additional 29,589 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 105.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,262,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $427,356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217,704 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 220,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,014,000 after buying an additional 5,015 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 309.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 15,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 11,570 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,772,000.

Shares of VGK opened at $45.51 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $45.19 and a 52-week high of $70.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.97.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

