Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases New Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 49.2% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Price Performance

Shares of RGA opened at $120.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $94.32 and a 1-year high of $132.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.05.

Reinsurance Group of America Increases Dividend

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $3.08. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 3.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reinsurance Group of America

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $357,908.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,842,189.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on RGA. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $131.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.27.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

