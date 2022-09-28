Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 2,630 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,630 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EIX. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 248.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 29,501 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edison International in the first quarter valued at about $1,370,000. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 11.7% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 6,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 2.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 6.4% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $61.37 on Wednesday. Edison International has a 12-month low of $54.98 and a 12-month high of $73.32. The company has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a PE ratio of 46.49, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Edison International’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 212.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EIX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Edison International from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Edison International to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Edison International from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.44.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

