Raymond James Trust N.A. Trims Stock Position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AB. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 981.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 557.4% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AB opened at $37.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.28. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 52-week low of $35.20 and a 52-week high of $57.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.67.

AllianceBernstein ( NYSE:AB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 24.10%. The firm had revenue of $971.40 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.63%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

