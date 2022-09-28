RDA Financial Network Increases Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

RDA Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,759 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.7% of RDA Financial Network’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 42,399 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,889,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 35,823 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the period. ERN LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth $1,798,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Microsoft by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 4,617 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, jvl associates llc increased its stake in Microsoft by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 2,928 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $236.41 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $234.50 and a one year high of $349.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $51.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.31 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Itaú Unibanco started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Guggenheim started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $332.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

See Also

