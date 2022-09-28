Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Acquired by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Realty Income by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,842,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,434,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498,212 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Realty Income by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,379,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,964,611,000 after acquiring an additional 18,809,122 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Realty Income by 8.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,427,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,159,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642,798 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Realty Income by 5.3% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 32,005,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,218,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Realty Income by 13.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,834,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,443,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430,441 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.57.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Realty Income stock opened at $59.49 on Wednesday. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $59.42 and a 12-month high of $75.40. The company has a market capitalization of $35.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.248 per share. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 280.19%.

About Realty Income

(Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.