Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its position in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,557 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Red Rock Resorts by 247.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Red Rock Resorts by 17.9% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 52.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RRR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp set a $45.00 target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Red Rock Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.90.

Red Rock Resorts Price Performance

Shares of Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $35.23 on Wednesday. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.98 and a 1-year high of $58.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.17.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.75. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 146.71%. The business had revenue of $422.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Red Rock Resorts’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Red Rock Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Robert A. Finch sold 22,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total transaction of $893,148.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 111,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,382,943.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 50.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Red Rock Resorts Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 9 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

See Also

