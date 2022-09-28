RHS Financial LLC Buys New Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

RHS Financial LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 130 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 10,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,667,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 1,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,944,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 390 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $111,841,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $312,000. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Alphabet Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $97.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.87 and a fifty-two week high of $151.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOOGL. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, July 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.41.
Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet
In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $91,003.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,582,754.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $91,003.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,582,754.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $32,682.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,558.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,516 shares of company stock worth $15,682,332 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.
Alphabet Profile
Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
