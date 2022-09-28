Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires New Stake in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 19,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Lufax by 1,344.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Lufax during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in Lufax during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Lufax during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Lufax by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LU. CLSA lowered Lufax from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Lufax in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.40 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lufax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.80.

Lufax Trading Down 4.3 %

LU opened at $2.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $2.86 and a 12 month high of $7.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.21.

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Lufax had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lufax Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a yield of 11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. Lufax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

