Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 3,418 Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the first quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Pinduoduo by 108.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Pinduoduo by 85.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Pinduoduo by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pinduoduo by 295.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on PDD shares. Benchmark upped their price objective on Pinduoduo from $85.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Pinduoduo from $62.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. TheStreet upgraded Pinduoduo from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered Pinduoduo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, HSBC raised Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.73.

NASDAQ PDD opened at $60.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $75.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.34. Pinduoduo Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.21 and a twelve month high of $104.30.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $7.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $7.27. Pinduoduo had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

