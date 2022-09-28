Ritholtz Wealth Management Boosts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.5% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 536,206.4% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 589,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 72.7% in the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet Price Performance

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $4,114,981.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185,733. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $4,114,981.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185,733. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total transaction of $175,284.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,551.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,516 shares of company stock valued at $15,682,332. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $97.50 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.87 and a twelve month high of $151.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.18.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The business had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

