Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys New Shares in Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG)

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,657 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTG. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Computer Task Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Lewis Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Computer Task Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC now owns 364,336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 9,206 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Computer Task Group by 27.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 846,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,269,000 after purchasing an additional 181,316 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Computer Task Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 964,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,427,000 after purchasing an additional 9,413 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Computer Task Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,152,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,257,000 after purchasing an additional 8,327 shares during the period. 51.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Computer Task Group alerts:

Computer Task Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTG opened at $6.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.61. Computer Task Group, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $6.42 and a 1 year high of $10.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Computer Task Group ( NASDAQ:CTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $82.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Computer Task Group, Incorporated will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Computer Task Group in a report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Computer Task Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Task Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Task Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.