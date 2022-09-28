Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys Shares of 11,124 Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 23,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $263,649.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 757,785 shares in the company, valued at $8,600,859.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 19,959 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $231,125.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,922 shares in the company, valued at $9,019,916.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 23,229 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $263,649.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 757,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,600,859.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 131,229 shares of company stock worth $1,531,356. 13.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IRWD has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of IRWD opened at $10.27 on Wednesday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $14.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 26.52 and a quick ratio of 26.52.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $97.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.51 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 41.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

