Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys Shares of 7,221 Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA)

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 7,221 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Apparel during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Apparel during the first quarter worth about $261,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Delta Apparel by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Apparel by 6.0% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,310 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Apparel by 205.4% during the first quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 61,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 41,070 shares in the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Apparel Price Performance

DLA opened at $15.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.30. Delta Apparel, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $33.74. The company has a market capitalization of $103.86 million, a P/E ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Delta Apparel ( NYSEAMERICAN:DLA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.31). Delta Apparel had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 4.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Apparel, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Delta Apparel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

Delta Apparel Company Profile

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and heritage, mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories.

