Ritholtz Wealth Management Cuts Position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth $30,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regal Rexnord

In other news, insider John C. Kunze sold 1,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.88, for a total transaction of $158,096.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at $947,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Regal Rexnord Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RRX shares. StockNews.com raised Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $146.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regal Rexnord currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.40.

NYSE RRX opened at $136.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 1 year low of $108.28 and a 1 year high of $176.91. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.15.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.14. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. Regal Rexnord’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

See Also

