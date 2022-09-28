Ritholtz Wealth Management Decreases Holdings in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III)

Ritholtz Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) by 56.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,116 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Information Services Group were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in III. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Information Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,201,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Information Services Group by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,704,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,604,000 after buying an additional 168,417 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Information Services Group by 280.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 197,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 145,549 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Information Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $820,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Information Services Group by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 170,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 113,632 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

III has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Information Services Group from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Information Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Information Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of Information Services Group stock opened at $4.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $225.39 million, a PE ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.76. Information Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.68 and a 1 year high of $9.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $70.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.90 million. Information Services Group had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 20.18%. Equities analysts forecast that Information Services Group, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Information Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

Featured Articles

