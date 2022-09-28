Ritholtz Wealth Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Ritholtz Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 50.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,078 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 7,163 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Tapestry by 340.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 1,606.7% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 955.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $1,397,616.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 243,321 shares in the company, valued at $8,608,696.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $1,397,616.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,608,696.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $73,804.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,239,797.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,110 shares of company stock worth $1,677,854. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tapestry Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on TPR. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.44.

NYSE:TPR opened at $29.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.64. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.32. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.39 and a 52 week high of $47.05.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. This is an increase from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Tapestry’s payout ratio is presently 37.97%.

Tapestry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.