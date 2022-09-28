Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $204,000 Stock Holdings in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its position in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,334 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Hudson Technologies were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 23.2% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 41,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 7,741 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Hudson Technologies during the first quarter worth about $66,000. 325 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies during the first quarter worth about $8,028,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 63.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 489,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 190,717 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet raised Hudson Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I raised their price target on Hudson Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Shares of Hudson Technologies stock opened at $6.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.11. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.11 and a 52-week high of $11.16. The firm has a market cap of $310.19 million, a PE ratio of 3.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.19. Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 84.09% and a net margin of 31.89%. The business had revenue of $103.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry primarily in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

