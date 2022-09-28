Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $207,000 Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Ritholtz Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 44.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,428 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 722.8% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JCI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.71.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of JCI stock opened at $49.29 on Wednesday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $45.52 and a 12-month high of $81.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.58 and a 200-day moving average of $55.53.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 93.96%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

