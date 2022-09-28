Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $208,000 Holdings in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its position in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STLA. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Stellantis by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 16,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Stellantis by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 10,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Stellantis by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Stellantis by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 194,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after buying an additional 5,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Stellantis by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,991,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,362,000 after buying an additional 341,854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis Stock Performance

Shares of STLA opened at $12.31 on Wednesday. Stellantis has a 12 month low of $11.37 and a 12 month high of $21.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.79 and its 200-day moving average is $14.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Stellantis

STLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Stellantis from €25.00 ($25.51) to €18.50 ($18.88) in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Stellantis from €19.00 ($19.39) to €21.00 ($21.43) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stellantis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Further Reading

