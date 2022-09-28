Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $242,000 Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Ritholtz Wealth Management trimmed its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in KLA were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 154.3% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the first quarter worth $43,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 36.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 66.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KLA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KLAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of KLA from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of KLA from $381.00 to $358.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of KLA from $425.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $424.16.

KLA Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $308.38 on Wednesday. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $282.83 and a 12 month high of $457.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $355.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $343.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The firm has a market cap of $43.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.35.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.35. KLA had a net margin of 36.06% and a return on equity of 95.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.74%.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 16th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other KLA news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.85, for a total transaction of $127,026.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,987.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other KLA news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.85, for a total transaction of $127,026.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,987.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $1,010,672.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,117.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,916 shares of company stock worth $6,479,343. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.