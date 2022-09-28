Ritholtz Wealth Management Increases Stake in Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Rating) by 197.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 25,329 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Gold Resource were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. F&V Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Gold Resource by 100.0% during the first quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC boosted its stake in Gold Resource by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 40,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 10,702 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gold Resource by 89.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 22,830 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Gold Resource during the first quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Gold Resource by 57.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 27,989 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Gold Resource alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GORO has been the topic of several research reports. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Gold Resource in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on shares of Gold Resource in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

Gold Resource Stock Performance

Shares of Gold Resource stock opened at $1.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $136.98 million, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.62. Gold Resource Co. has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $2.63.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Gold Resource had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $37.06 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gold Resource Co. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gold Resource Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Gold Resource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Gold Resource Profile

(Get Rating)

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GORO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.