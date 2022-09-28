Ritholtz Wealth Management Invests $121,000 in Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN)

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 20,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Epsilon Energy by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,080 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Epsilon Energy by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 8,277 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Epsilon Energy by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 67,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 27,576 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Epsilon Energy by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 39,389 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Epsilon Energy by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 714,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 74,550 shares during the period. 58.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Epsilon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Epsilon Energy stock opened at $6.08 on Wednesday. Epsilon Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $7.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.69 million, a P/E ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.30.

Epsilon Energy Announces Dividend

Epsilon Energy ( NASDAQ:EPSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Epsilon Energy had a return on equity of 33.03% and a net margin of 42.69%. The business had revenue of $19.90 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Epsilon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.36%.

Epsilon Energy Company Profile

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of oil and gas reserves in the United States. It operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. The Company has natural gas production in the Marcellus in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas production in the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

