Ritholtz Wealth Management Invests $127,000 in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 132,126 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 10,843 shares during the period. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 919,552 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,968,000 after acquiring an additional 43,131 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,207 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 6,108 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 371,486 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after acquiring an additional 29,980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

DNP Select Income Fund Stock Performance

DNP opened at $10.57 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.25 and a 200 day moving average of $11.27. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $12.00.

DNP Select Income Fund Announces Dividend

DNP Select Income Fund Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

(Get Rating)

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.