Ritholtz Wealth Management Invests $179,000 in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,502 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 676,209 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,064,000 after purchasing an additional 30,635 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 544,851 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after purchasing an additional 34,200 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 334,959 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 44,918 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 296,894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 270,177 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. 49.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on BELFB. StockNews.com upgraded Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded Bel Fuse from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Bel Fuse from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Bel Fuse Trading Up 0.6 %

Bel Fuse Announces Dividend

NASDAQ BELFB opened at $24.70 on Wednesday. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.58 and a 52 week high of $29.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.66%.

Bel Fuse Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, e-Mobility and broadcasting, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

