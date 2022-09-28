Ritholtz Wealth Management Invests $217,000 in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CP shares. Scotiabank cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $78.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.94.

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Down 0.6 %

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $68.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.76. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12 month low of $65.03 and a 12 month high of $84.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 29.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.148 dividend. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 25.76%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

