Ritholtz Wealth Management Invests $84,000 in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL)

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 16,627 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the first quarter worth about $556,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 17.6% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 62,160 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the first quarter worth about $1,360,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 23.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 959,557 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,333,000 after acquiring an additional 180,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.83% of the company’s stock.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PANL opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.24. Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $7.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.03 million, a P/E ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Dividend Announcement

Pangaea Logistics Solutions ( NASDAQ:PANL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The shipping company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.27. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The company had revenue of $195.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.79 million. Analysts anticipate that Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions



Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

