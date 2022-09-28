Ritholtz Wealth Management Lowers Position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) by 70.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,302 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 101,331 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,449,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,163,000 after buying an additional 1,596,520 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,029,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,614,000 after buying an additional 69,960 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4,169.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,154,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,051,000 after buying an additional 4,057,499 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,192,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,016,000 after buying an additional 201,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,569,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,444,000 after purchasing an additional 139,136 shares during the last quarter. 1.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group stock opened at $5.75 on Wednesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $7.74. The firm has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Bank of America raised Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

