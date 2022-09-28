Ritholtz Wealth Management Lowers Stake in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,295 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in TETRA Technologies were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 152.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in TETRA Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in TETRA Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in TETRA Technologies by 506.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 11,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in TETRA Technologies by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TTI. Johnson Rice raised shares of TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of TETRA Technologies to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

TETRA Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %

TTI stock opened at $3.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $429.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.88 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $5.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.13.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. TETRA Technologies had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 14.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TETRA Technologies

(Get Rating)

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services segments. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

