Ritholtz Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS)

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGS. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 648,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,723,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group in the first quarter worth about $1,219,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 13.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 54,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 6,662 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Natural Gas Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.
Natural Gas Services Group Price Performance
Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile
Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, and sells natural gas compressors and related equipment. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Natural Gas Services Group (NGS)
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
- SunPower Is Ready To Power Up Triple-Digit Earnings Gains
- Will UPS Be Next to Deliver a Warning?
- Is This the Darkest Before the Dawn for Gap Stock?
- Build A Better Tech Portfolio With Jabil Inc.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Natural Gas Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Gas Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.