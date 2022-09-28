Ritholtz Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS)

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGS. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 648,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,723,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group in the first quarter worth about $1,219,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 13.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 54,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 6,662 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Natural Gas Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:NGS opened at $10.03 on Wednesday. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.11 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The company has a market cap of $123.68 million, a PE ratio of -19.67 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.35 and its 200 day moving average is $11.57.

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, and sells natural gas compressors and related equipment. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production.

