Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases New Position in Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN)

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 19,062 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 1,917.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Medallion Financial in the first quarter worth about $166,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Medallion Financial in the first quarter worth about $171,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medallion Financial in the first quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Medallion Financial in the first quarter worth about $89,000. 27.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
MFIN opened at $6.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $162.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.58. Medallion Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MFIN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Medallion Financial from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th.
Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Medallion Lending. It provides loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers; consumer home improvements; commercial businesses; and taxi medallions to individuals, and small to mid-size businesses.
