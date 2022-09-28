Ritholtz Wealth Management Raises Holdings in Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK – Get Rating) by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,516 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Urban One were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Urban One in the first quarter worth approximately $394,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Urban One by 4.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 5,061 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Urban One by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 890,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,586,000 after buying an additional 24,151 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Urban One by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 893,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after buying an additional 90,237 shares during the period. Finally, Boundary Creek Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Urban One by 18.9% during the first quarter. Boundary Creek Advisors LP now owns 1,997,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,289,000 after buying an additional 316,998 shares during the period. 21.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UONEK opened at $4.23 on Wednesday. Urban One, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $7.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.00. The firm has a market cap of $197.88 million, a P/E ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

