Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 13,470 Shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR)

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,209 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,470 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 2,346.6% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 8,213 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the first quarter valued at $1,331,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the first quarter valued at $89,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the first quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 19.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the period. 14.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BSBR opened at $5.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 0.12. Banco Santander has a 52-week low of $4.86 and a 52-week high of $7.97. The firm has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.71 and its 200 day moving average is $6.26.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.0365 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. This is a positive change from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous — dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s payout ratio is presently 72.50%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BSBR. Barclays lowered their target price on Banco Santander (Brasil) from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet lowered Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital prepaid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation services; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

