Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 170 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,689,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,594,000 after acquiring an additional 259,010 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 5,628,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,793,000 after acquiring an additional 66,642 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,357,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,495,000 after acquiring an additional 195,886 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,079,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,259,000 after acquiring an additional 208,580 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,336,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,470,000 after acquiring an additional 53,657 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $59.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.41 and its 200 day moving average is $66.66. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $58.73 and a one year high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

