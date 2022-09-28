Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 18,650 Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,093 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,650 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Banco Santander by 6.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 137,921,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $466,176,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161,294 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Banco Santander by 37.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,999,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805,547 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Banco Santander by 87.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,708,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999,413 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Banco Santander by 27.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,957,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Banco Santander by 116.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,417,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SAN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from €3.20 ($3.27) to €3.50 ($3.57) in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Banco Santander from €3.10 ($3.16) to €3.00 ($3.06) in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Banco Santander from €4.30 ($4.39) to €4.00 ($4.08) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Banco Santander to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.92.

Banco Santander Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of SAN opened at $2.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.85. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $4.01.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.32 billion. Banco Santander had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 9.51%. As a group, research analysts predict that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

