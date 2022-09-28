Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 2,307 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,307 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its position in Truist Financial by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 510,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,197,000 after acquiring an additional 90,926 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 18,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 226,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,735,000 after purchasing an additional 15,320 shares during the period. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares during the period. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Truist Financial Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TFC. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Truist Financial from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.63.

TFC stock opened at $43.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.86. The stock has a market cap of $57.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $42.56 and a 1 year high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.17%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

