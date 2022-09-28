Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 42,551 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,551 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LYG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $405,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 827,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 306,158 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,559,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,675,000 after acquiring an additional 701,420 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 40,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 16,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,947,000. Institutional investors own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LYG opened at $1.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.11 and its 200-day moving average is $2.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.0385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.88%.

LYG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 61 ($0.74) to GBX 64 ($0.77) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 61 ($0.74) to GBX 64 ($0.77) in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 71 ($0.86) to GBX 72 ($0.87) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 52 ($0.63) to GBX 55 ($0.66) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 42 ($0.51) to GBX 45 ($0.54) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.88.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

