Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 691 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of ICE stock opened at $91.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.94. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.05 and a 52 week high of $139.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.46%.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total transaction of $172,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,367.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $267,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,749. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total transaction of $172,368.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,367.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,477 shares of company stock worth $8,736,314. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.75.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Featured Stories

