Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 7,569 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,569 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

THC stock opened at $49.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.07. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12-month low of $49.45 and a 12-month high of $92.65.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 45.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

THC has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stephens boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.69.

In other news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 7,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total value of $468,061.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,162,057.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 7,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total value of $468,061.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,162,057.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 36,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $2,410,378.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,199,196.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

