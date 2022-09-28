Ritholtz Wealth Management Takes Position in Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA)

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Washington CORP raised its stake in shares of Landsea Homes by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 864,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,389,000 after purchasing an additional 16,209 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Landsea Homes by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 408,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 13,689 shares during the period. Zazove Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $2,726,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Landsea Homes by 187.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 142,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 92,700 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Landsea Homes by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 119,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 14,898 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Landsea Homes from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Landsea Homes in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Landsea Homes from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

In other news, CEO John Ho acquired 10,579 shares of Landsea Homes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.94 per share, for a total transaction of $73,418.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,030.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO John Ho bought 10,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.94 per share, for a total transaction of $73,418.26. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,030.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Christopher T. Porter bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.90 per share, with a total value of $29,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,019 shares in the company, valued at $336,412.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have bought 30,298 shares of company stock worth $198,372. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Landsea Homes stock opened at $5.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.86 million, a PE ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.36. Landsea Homes Co. has a 12 month low of $4.93 and a 12 month high of $9.35.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $368.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.19 million. Landsea Homes had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 5.95%. As a group, analysts predict that Landsea Homes Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Landsea Homes Corporation designs, constructs, markets, and sells suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Florida, Texas, and Metro New York. It offers a range of properties, including entry-level and first-time move-up homes. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

