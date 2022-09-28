Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.95 and last traded at $37.95. 56,886 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 26,250,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RBLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Roblox from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Roblox from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Roblox from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Roblox to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Roblox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.78.

Roblox Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.43. The company has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.52 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Insider Activity at Roblox

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.07). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 95.60% and a negative net margin of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $639.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Roblox news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $88,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,172,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,055,121.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total value of $22,775,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $88,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,172,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,055,121.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 709,960 shares of company stock valued at $30,377,942. Company insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Roblox by 412.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Roblox in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

